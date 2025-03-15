Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Short Interest Update

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the February 13th total of 225,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 343,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wearable Devices Stock Down 8.0 %

NASDAQ:WLDS opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.34. Wearable Devices has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

Get Wearable Devices alerts:

Wearable Devices’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, March 17th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, March 14th.

Wearable Devices Company Profile

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures; and SNC sensor module, an operating system (OS) software package and algorithm package to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wearable Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wearable Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.