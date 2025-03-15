Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBD. Citigroup increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.91.

WBD opened at $10.19 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

