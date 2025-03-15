Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden cut its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,317 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.91.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.