Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNO. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $36.71 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 917.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

