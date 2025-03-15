Volution Group (LON:FAN) Trading Up 12.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) traded up 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 587.50 ($7.60) and last traded at GBX 583 ($7.54). 2,602,958 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 1,013,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 519 ($6.71).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.05) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FAN

Volution Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 527.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 554.47. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 15.30 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Volution Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Volution Group plc will post 30.0441826 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volution Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.