Volution Group (LON:FAN) Trading Up 12.3% – Here’s What Happened

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 587.50 ($7.60) and last traded at GBX 583 ($7.54). Approximately 2,602,958 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 1,013,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 519 ($6.71).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.05) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FAN

Volution Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 527.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 554.47. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 15.30 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Volution Group had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 12.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Volution Group plc will post 30.0441826 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Volution Group

(Get Free Report)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.