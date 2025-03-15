Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Price Up 12.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) rose 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 587.50 ($7.60) and last traded at GBX 583 ($7.54). Approximately 2,602,958 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 1,013,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 519 ($6.71).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.05) target price on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Volution Group

Volution Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 527.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 554.47.

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 15.30 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Volution Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 17.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Volution Group plc will post 30.0441826 earnings per share for the current year.

Volution Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.