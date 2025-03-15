Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for 3.9% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $9,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 616.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

VST stock opened at $124.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.40. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $199.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

