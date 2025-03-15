Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Insider Paul D. Fabara Sells 39,350 Shares

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Visa Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $331.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $616.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.62. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $366.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tableaux LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,772,000. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,783,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

