Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Vipshop had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Vipshop’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,115,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $63,095,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,984,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,896 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,759,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,591,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,106 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

