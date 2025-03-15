Vestcor Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,693,000 after acquiring an additional 45,590 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Targa Resources by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.43.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total transaction of $6,905,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at $16,206,024.70. This represents a 29.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $5,750,856.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,731,100.98. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288 in the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $190.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.09. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $104.89 and a 1-year high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. On average, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

