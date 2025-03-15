Vestcor Inc Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 278.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Arista Networks stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average of $101.71. The company has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $6,788,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,013.60. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $892,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,263,553.84. This trade represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,001 shares of company stock valued at $49,112,111 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

