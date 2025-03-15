Vestcor Inc Buys 5,120 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 351.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 50,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 39,347 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $122.86 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.23 and its 200-day moving average is $132.85.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.15.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total transaction of $28,259,905.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,285,715 shares in the company, valued at $169,560,094.20. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,269,494 shares of company stock valued at $318,203,453. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

