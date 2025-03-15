Vestcor Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 1,526.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,235 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,883,000 after buying an additional 143,339 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $21,797,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,612,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,276,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $169.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.99. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.66 and a 52-week high of $173.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.65.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

