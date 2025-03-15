Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $45.51 EPS

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($46.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($45.51), Zacks reports.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE EVTL opened at $3.53 on Friday. Vertical Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $0.75 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

