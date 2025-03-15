Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of VSSYW opened at $0.06 on Friday. Versus Systems has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform to drive user engagement through gamification and rewards in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, an interactive advertising tool that allows content creators, marketers, agencies, and other advertisers to increase customer acquisition and loyalty through a combination of games and rewards.

