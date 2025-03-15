Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Versus Systems Price Performance
Shares of VSSYW opened at $0.06 on Friday. Versus Systems has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.
About Versus Systems
