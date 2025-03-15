Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Update

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Verbund Stock Performance
Verbund stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08. Verbund has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $18.98.
Verbund Company Profile
