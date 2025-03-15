Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Update

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Verbund Stock Performance

Verbund stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08. Verbund has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $18.98.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchange markets, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 798 MW; solar power with a capacity of 253 MW; and two thermal power plants.

