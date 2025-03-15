Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Position Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,718 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $37,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $50.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.64.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.