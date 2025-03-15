Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 398.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

VIOO stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $93.54 and a 12 month high of $119.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.87.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

