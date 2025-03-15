Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,121,000. Maiden Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poinciana Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $517.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.64.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.