Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $187.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $177.15 and a one year high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $100.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

