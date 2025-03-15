Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $223.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $209.81 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.04.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

