Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

