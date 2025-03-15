Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $22,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.88 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

