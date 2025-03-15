Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 137.8% from the February 13th total of 828,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,152,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $60.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

