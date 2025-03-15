Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $563.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $612.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $606.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $478.25 and a 12-month high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

