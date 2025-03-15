Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $190,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $378.33 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $429.11. The firm has a market cap of $367.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $410.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.97.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

