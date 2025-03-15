Van Strum & Towne Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $224.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

