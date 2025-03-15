Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,850 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 2.6% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period.

SPDW opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

