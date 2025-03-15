Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October makes up about 1.1% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 0.58% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCT. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Legacy Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

FOCT opened at $41.71 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $39.89 and a one year high of $44.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.78 million, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.62.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

