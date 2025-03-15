Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $340,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,973,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,603,000 after purchasing an additional 249,351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,200,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,141,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,458.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,625,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $122.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.10 and a 200-day moving average of $128.69. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $108.40 and a one year high of $134.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

