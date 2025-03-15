Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys 5,314 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

