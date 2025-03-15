Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys 3,820 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 0.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 2.2 %

BATS FDEC opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average is $44.41. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $45.95. The firm has a market cap of $970.46 million, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

