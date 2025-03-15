Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Boosts Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 218.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,606 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 555.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 67,599 shares during the period.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

