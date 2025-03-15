United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 2,090,573.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,462,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313,424 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $139,206,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,168,000 after acquiring an additional 314,004 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 577.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 189,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after acquiring an additional 161,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 97.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,532,000 after buying an additional 123,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 26,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $9,781,722.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,134.22. The trade was a 83.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.76, for a total value of $3,607,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,678.52. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,464 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $307.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.48. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $221.53 and a 12-month high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

