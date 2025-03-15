United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Upgraded to “Buy” at CL King

CL King upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 46.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 5.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 194,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 47.7% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

