United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Snap-on by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA opened at $331.93 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $252.98 and a 52-week high of $373.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.06.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 43.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total value of $2,179,212.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares in the company, valued at $86,817.17. This represents a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.62, for a total value of $2,401,706.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,668 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,210.16. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,220 shares of company stock worth $6,906,802 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

