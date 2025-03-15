United Capital Management of KS Inc. Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 2.1% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Caterpillar by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT opened at $340.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $307.05 and a 12-month high of $418.50.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.80.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,173,226.38. This represents a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,742.50. This trade represents a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

