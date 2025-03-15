Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 22.500-22.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 23.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5 billion-$11.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.7 billion. Ulta Beauty also updated its FY26 guidance to $22.50-22.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $364.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.13.

ULTA opened at $357.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $385.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.69. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $546.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

