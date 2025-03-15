UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Stock Price Up 10% – Still a Buy?

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 671,915,688 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 436% from the average session volume of 125,472,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

UK Oil & Gas Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03.

UK Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds interest in the Loxley, Horse Hill, Horndean, Avington, Broadford Bridge, and Portland gas storage fields in the United Kingdom; and Basur-Resan field in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UK Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.