Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,332 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 37.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 426.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 740,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,083,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. HSBC raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $59.87 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.91.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

