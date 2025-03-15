Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Turtle Beach had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Turtle Beach Stock Performance

Shares of TBCH stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $272.27 million, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.05. Turtle Beach has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Turtle Beach from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Turtle Beach Company Profile

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

