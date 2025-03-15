Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tuniu had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $14.07 million during the quarter. Tuniu updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Tuniu Stock Performance

TOUR opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.75 million, a PE ratio of -108,000.00 and a beta of 1.63. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

