Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Trading Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.02. 4,386,779 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 841% from the average session volume of 466,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.

