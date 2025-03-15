Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
Trip.com Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trip.com Group to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.
Trip.com Group Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of TCOM stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trip.com Group
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.