Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Trip.com Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trip.com Group to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

