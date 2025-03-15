TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCBK stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.35.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

