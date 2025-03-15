Tredje AP fonden Sells 15,834 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tredje AP fonden cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,834 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,264,000 after acquiring an additional 746,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,971,000 after acquiring an additional 596,191 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,351,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,994,000 after buying an additional 425,245 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $24,922,000. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $19,591,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

DLTR opened at $64.56 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $137.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.97. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

