Tredje AP fonden Sells 15,622 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 15,622 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 16,367,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,792,742,000 after purchasing an additional 150,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $937,081,000 after acquiring an additional 541,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $454,477,000 after acquiring an additional 318,416 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,778,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $197,844,000 after acquiring an additional 405,232 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.12. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $82.31 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

