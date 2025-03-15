Tredje AP fonden Sells 1,039 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,850.33 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,417.65 and a 1 year high of $2,063.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,837.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,708.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKL. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,685.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MKL

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total value of $1,485,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,446,902.40. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.