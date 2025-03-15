Tredje AP fonden Sells 10,026 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,026 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE JBL opened at $136.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.27 and its 200-day moving average is $136.79. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $174.80.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. Jabil’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $599,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $3,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,021,040.40. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.